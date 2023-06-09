0.4.1 | Patch Notes - Weapon Changes & More!

Sker Islanders, the team's been squashing bugs and making improvements this week! We'd love to know what you think of the changes we've made this week.
Sker Ritual
Patch v.0.4.1 - 09/06/2023
UPGRADES AND CHANGES
- Improved sounds on weapons (work in progress)
- Being revived at the end of the round in Beginner & Easy no longer removed your weapons & perks
- Difficulty Icons now show in the Scoreboard UI
- Show Crosshair option no longer disabled the Crosshair Dot if Crosshair Dot is enabled
- Show Objectives option no longer disabled Objective Markers if Show Objectives is disabled
- Increased the footstep interval rate
WEAPON CHANGES
MP18A
- RPM lowered to 800, down from 1000
- Lowered Maximum Damage to 48, down from 59
Pavlov Avtomat
- Increased Maximum Damage to 55, up from 53
ISSUE FIXES
- Fixed an issue causing the NPC ability cooldowns to go on cooldown even if they fail their start requirements
- Fixed an issue causing equipable item-related sounds to play twice (shooting, equipping, etc)
- Fixed an issue causing one of the Interactions in "Deadly Lover's Castle" to not be interactable under the expected angle
- Fixed an issue causing one of the new DLC Menu Backgrounds to not be visible
- Fixed an issue that might cause a crash during the loading screen on some machines
Please do also see our list of known issues here.
Once again, we'd like to invite everyone over to our Discord channel to chat with the devs and the community, and also please do leave the game a review over on the Steam page which supports our Early Access Beta journey!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1492070/Sker_Ritual/
