Patch 1.08c

-Change: UI adjustments.

-QoL: You can now undo your last learned skill in the Skill Tree Menu

if you didn't already exit the menu.

-QoL: You are now prompted if you want to add a newly learned skill to your

Skillbar immediately upon learning it in the Skill Tree Menu.

-Change/Improvement: Some stretchy UI textures fixed.

-Change/Improvement: You can now see your attack skill's base damage while in combat.

-Change/Improvement: The full skill info for each skill is now displayed in your skillbar menu

when you hoverover a skill.

-Change/Fix: Each skill element type is now available to level 1 to learn.

-Change/Improvement: More even distribution of skills to learn long-term.

-New: Doctor Pak now has a custom image in inventory.

-New: Breathing Pak now has a cusotm image in inventory.

-New/Change: Enemies in combat will now attack generically if they have no

stamina to use other skills.

-New/Change: To learn a new skill, and/or open the Skill Tree Menu, you must be at full stamina.

Usually just turning off run mode and waiting will achieve this quickly.

-Change: Rebalanced player skills for the Unarmed and Armed(weapon) attacks.