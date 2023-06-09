-Change: UI adjustments.
-QoL: You can now undo your last learned skill in the Skill Tree Menu
if you didn't already exit the menu.
-QoL: You are now prompted if you want to add a newly learned skill to your
Skillbar immediately upon learning it in the Skill Tree Menu.
-Change/Improvement: Some stretchy UI textures fixed.
-Change/Improvement: You can now see your attack skill's base damage while in combat.
-Change/Improvement: The full skill info for each skill is now displayed in your skillbar menu
when you hoverover a skill.
-Change/Fix: Each skill element type is now available to level 1 to learn.
-Change/Improvement: More even distribution of skills to learn long-term.
-New: Doctor Pak now has a custom image in inventory.
-New: Breathing Pak now has a cusotm image in inventory.
-New/Change: Enemies in combat will now attack generically if they have no
stamina to use other skills.
-New/Change: To learn a new skill, and/or open the Skill Tree Menu, you must be at full stamina.
Usually just turning off run mode and waiting will achieve this quickly.
-Change: Rebalanced player skills for the Unarmed and Armed(weapon) attacks.
Redaxium 2 update for 9 June 2023
Patch 1.08c
