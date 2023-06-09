A Grateful Thank You to Our Undead Citadel Players!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Dear Undead Citadel Players,

Thank you for embarking on an unforgettable journey with us in Undead Citadel! Your overwhelming support and enthusiasm have made the release of our game an incredible success. We are grateful for your valuable feedback, and we want you to know that we're actively listening and working hard to address your concerns.

We hear you loud and clear regarding the combat system and performance. Our dedicated team of developers is fully committed to improving these aspects to ensure an even more immersive and satisfying experience. Rest assured, we're working tirelessly to deliver the polished combat mechanics you deserve.

Additionally, we've taken note of the reports of motion sickness some players have experienced. We're exploring ways to minimize these discomforts and optimize the gameplay for everyone.

Your patience and continued support mean the world to us. We value your input and encourage you to keep sharing your thoughts and experiences. Together, we will shape Undead Citadel into the ultimate adventure you've been waiting for.

Stay tuned for exciting updates as we embark on this journey together. Undead Citadel is here to stay, and we're dedicated to making it an extraordinary gaming experience.

Thank you once again for joining us on this thrilling adventure!

Best regards,

Dark Curry Team