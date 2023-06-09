 Skip to content

Netherguild update for 9 June 2023

Early Access Update 9/6/2023 - 0.203 - City of Mist Improvements

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Change log 9/6/2023 | Version 0.203

Content Additions:

  • Mist Moths

Equipment:

  • Red-Shard Bow (From Corrupted Bluestone Crystal event)

  • Pig's Daggers (50% chance to drop from defeating Boss: Bandit Leader Pig)

  • Cog Mace | City of Mist equipment set

  • Claw Mace | City of Mist equipment set

  • Lion Shield | City of Mist equipment set (Uncommon or more)

  • Whirlwind Dagger | City of Mist equipment set

  • Centipede Shield

Items:

  • Centipede Plates (10% drop chance, can be turned into Centipede Shield)
  • Mist Moth Wing, Food Item
  • Mist Moth Flesh, Food Item

Sneaky new mechanics:

  • Abilities that trigger status effects
  • Abilities that increase status amount

Balancing Changes:

  • Ruin Centipede Stun Immunity->Stun Resistance
  • Lightning Dance 5 uses->4 uses

Various Improvements:

  • Items that go over the warehouse limit are now stored in "temporary storage" which can be accessed through the warehouse building.
  • Improved shooting across pits in City of Mist and Bandit Stronghold areas, with abilities like "Piercing shot", "Line-breaker" and "Icicle Piercer"
  • Fixed oddities appearing right next to each other in City of Mist area

Text Additions:

  • Pig's Hammer Description
  • Red-Crystal Hammer Description

Minifixes:

  • In expedition return screen, fixed "mask" of inventory items and quests.
  • Fixed centipedes drop Turkey Legs and Silver Bars (unintended)
  • Fixed possible issue with lower city of mist floors lacking music
  • Fix loading game after pushing enemies off cliff shows enemy corpses

