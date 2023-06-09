Early Access Update 9/6/2023 - 0.203 - City of Mist Improvements

Change log 9/6/2023 | Version 0.203
Content Additions:
- Mist Moths
Equipment:
-
Red-Shard Bow (From Corrupted Bluestone Crystal event)
-
Pig's Daggers (50% chance to drop from defeating Boss: Bandit Leader Pig)
-
Cog Mace | City of Mist equipment set
-
Claw Mace | City of Mist equipment set
-
Lion Shield | City of Mist equipment set (Uncommon or more)
-
Whirlwind Dagger | City of Mist equipment set
-
Centipede Shield
Items:
- Centipede Plates (10% drop chance, can be turned into Centipede Shield)
- Mist Moth Wing, Food Item
- Mist Moth Flesh, Food Item
Sneaky new mechanics:
- Abilities that trigger status effects
- Abilities that increase status amount
Balancing Changes:
- Ruin Centipede Stun Immunity->Stun Resistance
- Lightning Dance 5 uses->4 uses
Various Improvements:
- Items that go over the warehouse limit are now stored in "temporary storage" which can be accessed through the warehouse building.
- Improved shooting across pits in City of Mist and Bandit Stronghold areas, with abilities like "Piercing shot", "Line-breaker" and "Icicle Piercer"
- Fixed oddities appearing right next to each other in City of Mist area
Text Additions:
- Pig's Hammer Description
- Red-Crystal Hammer Description
Minifixes:
- In expedition return screen, fixed "mask" of inventory items and quests.
- Fixed centipedes drop Turkey Legs and Silver Bars (unintended)
- Fixed possible issue with lower city of mist floors lacking music
- Fix loading game after pushing enemies off cliff shows enemy corpses
