V 1.22 Massive Performance Update 3 & Bug Fixes

Performance:
- reduces material cost
- optimized rain effects
- optimized Lumen & shadows
- implemented "Max FPS" setting to not force your PC to render max possible FPS
- reduced post processing effects
Bugs:
- Speedrun Lock-Puzzle forcing players back to the main menu
- reduced getting stuck in rocks
- simplified puzzles a little at the start of the game
- removed some invisible walls or exchanged them with meshes
I really hope the game now works on all computers who have the minimum declared hardware on the shop-page! I would love you to show me the effect with positive reviews! <3
Any future bugs can be reported on the Discord Server or via the steam community tab!
Changed files in this update