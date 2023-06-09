 Skip to content

Their Land update for 9 June 2023

V 1.22 Massive Performance Update 3 & Bug Fixes

V 1.22 Massive Performance Update 3 & Bug Fixes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Performance:

  • reduces material cost
  • optimized rain effects
  • optimized Lumen & shadows
  • implemented "Max FPS" setting to not force your PC to render max possible FPS
  • reduced post processing effects

Bugs:

  • Speedrun Lock-Puzzle forcing players back to the main menu
  • reduced getting stuck in rocks
  • simplified puzzles a little at the start of the game
  • removed some invisible walls or exchanged them with meshes

I really hope the game now works on all computers who have the minimum declared hardware on the shop-page! I would love you to show me the effect with positive reviews! <3

Any future bugs can be reported on the Discord Server or via the steam community tab!

