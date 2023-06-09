V 1.22 Massive Performance Update 3 & Bug Fixes

Performance:

reduces material cost

optimized rain effects

optimized Lumen & shadows

implemented "Max FPS" setting to not force your PC to render max possible FPS

reduced post processing effects

Bugs:

Speedrun Lock-Puzzle forcing players back to the main menu

reduced getting stuck in rocks

simplified puzzles a little at the start of the game

removed some invisible walls or exchanged them with meshes

I really hope the game now works on all computers who have the minimum declared hardware on the shop-page! I would love you to show me the effect with positive reviews! <3

Any future bugs can be reported on the Discord Server or via the steam community tab!