v0.10.14 - 2023-06-09

• [fix] The mining loop sound should no longer get stuck in an infinite loop.

And also from earlier today:

• [new] The tutorial now includes a guide and a skip button, allowing players who are not interested in, or are stuck in, the tutorial to skip it. This automatically unlocks access to the Subportal.

• [tune] Initiating an attack will always result in movement towards the target, regardless of any other active movements.

• [tune] The target window now displays the distance to the enemy and indicates whether weapons are within range. The color codes are: grey | yellow | green, which signify: out of range | partially in range | fully in range.

• [tune] Increased EMP range from Subspace boss.

• [tune] Items now display the name of the owner.

• [tune] The movement of items will no longer trigger a message, @PiloN.

• [fix] Resolved an issue causing game crashes.

• [dev] Improved method for inspecting server backup for bugs.