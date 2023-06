Share · View all patches · Build 11433857 · Last edited 9 June 2023 – 15:06:08 UTC by Wendy

Hello Goal! fans!

today there is a small hotfix update to last week's update. The changes also work with existing savegames.

General

New

Bugfix

Additional fix for U23 kickers who moved to the professional squad due to a bug.

Youth teams age groups bug removed.

We wish you a nice and sunny weekend.