Steam Engine Simulator update for 9 June 2023

Minor Update - v0.1.16a

Share · View all patches · Build 11433689

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Pressure Relief Valve Update

By popular demand, you can now disable the pressure relief valve.

Change List
  • Pressure relief valve can now be disabled with the keyboard
  • Physics engine robustness improvements
  • Audio volume now visible in information panel
  • Max rpm achieved now visible in information panel
  • Hints will appear on the screen occasionally
  • Controls do not appear by default by showing the information panel ([c] can now be used to show the controls directly)

