Minor Update - v0.1.16a

Pressure Relief Valve Update
By popular demand, you can now disable the pressure relief valve.
Change List
- Pressure relief valve can now be disabled with the keyboard
- Physics engine robustness improvements
- Audio volume now visible in information panel
- Max rpm achieved now visible in information panel
- Hints will appear on the screen occasionally
- Controls do not appear by default by showing the information panel ([c] can now be used to show the controls directly)
Changed files in this update