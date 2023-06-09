- Automatically sell soul stones
- Optimize the combat power display
- Adjust the Lost Forest value
- Increase the map of the city under the sea
- Increase the artifact of the sea: Dinghai Sword
repair
- Combat information display error
Idle Taoist Mage Warrior update for 9 June 2023
V1.4.9
Patchnotes via Steam Community
