Ostriv update for 9 June 2023

Alpha 5 patch 3 hotfix 1

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Fixed:

  • People accidentally bought shoes each time they tried to buy soap or glassware

  • Crash after orphans move to older siblings

