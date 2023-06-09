 Skip to content

Eigengrau update for 9 June 2023

Version 1.0.3

Share · View all patches · Build 11433631 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • fixed another crash on startup (on some Intel GPUs)
  • fixed bullets in final phase of stage 8-B flying too far on certain game-speeds
  • fixed some sound-effects cutting off too early on certain game-speeds
  • fixed an issue where the blue Helper was sometimes invisible in stage 7-B
  • improved and restricted which keys and buttons can advance the various summary screens (to not accidentally blend-out the summary while taking a screenshot)
  • improved performance significantly on low render-quality setting

This update should fix the last major crash I know of. If you still have any problems, please don't hesitate to report them.

