Version 1.0.3

- fixed another crash on startup (on some Intel GPUs)
- fixed bullets in final phase of stage 8-B flying too far on certain game-speeds
- fixed some sound-effects cutting off too early on certain game-speeds
- fixed an issue where the blue Helper was sometimes invisible in stage 7-B
- improved and restricted which keys and buttons can advance the various summary screens (to not accidentally blend-out the summary while taking a screenshot)
- improved performance significantly on low render-quality setting
This update should fix the last major crash I know of. If you still have any problems, please don't hesitate to report them.
