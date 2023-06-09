Minor Bug Fixes and Tweaks

What's New
- Improvements in UI usability when using mouse. Scroll wheel now works for dialogue and the map for zoom/scroll.
- Axis-based inputs for UI are now available for binding in controls (with a default binding of the mouse scroll wheel for zoom/scroll)
- Some rare crashes fixed (caught with backtrace crash reporting! yay 🎉)
- Finally fixed that bug where the Rocktopus doors could sometimes open up if you got close enough to them while fighting the Rocktopus. Floating path math... :(
- More tweaks and improvements to dialogue in starting area
- Added a bit where Flip somewhat explains how toys aid in progression for players unfamiliar with the "metroidvania" genre
- Added an animation for when Nemo is stuck in honey and holding something
- Fixed a bug on the status screen where the HUD was not hoverable with the mouse (though you could still select them with directional navigation inputs)
Changed files in this update