Little Nemo and the Guardians of Slumberland Playtest update for 9 June 2023

Minor Bug Fixes and Tweaks

Build 11433626 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

What's New

  • Improvements in UI usability when using mouse. Scroll wheel now works for dialogue and the map for zoom/scroll.
  • Axis-based inputs for UI are now available for binding in controls (with a default binding of the mouse scroll wheel for zoom/scroll)
  • Some rare crashes fixed (caught with backtrace crash reporting! yay 🎉)
  • Finally fixed that bug where the Rocktopus doors could sometimes open up if you got close enough to them while fighting the Rocktopus. Floating path math... :(
  • More tweaks and improvements to dialogue in starting area
  • Added a bit where Flip somewhat explains how toys aid in progression for players unfamiliar with the "metroidvania" genre
  • Added an animation for when Nemo is stuck in honey and holding something
  • Fixed a bug on the status screen where the HUD was not hoverable with the mouse (though you could still select them with directional navigation inputs)

