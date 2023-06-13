 Skip to content

Pro Cycling Manager 2023 update for 13 June 2023

First update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,

We just pushed the first fixes for Pro Cycling Manager 2023:

  • Fix a possible crash during race's loading
  • Fix Crash in the calendar page when you added or removed a race and your U23 team was registered
  • Fix the bug of the train of sprint with your sprinter who gets drop when the pilot launch his sprint
  • Improve Top GC leaders choice of goals (more chances to target Tour de France)
  • Improve Young riders progressions (<23 years old)
  • Fix the bug of the DB'size
  • Fix: Selecting "Climber" as second axis does not give the proper bonus in the training specialisations
  • Add missing locs for 🇵🇹 🇪🇸 🇩🇰 🇳🇴 🇳🇱 🇩🇪 🇮🇹 (was 🇬🇧 before)

