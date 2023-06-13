First update

Hello everyone,
We just pushed the first fixes for Pro Cycling Manager 2023:
- Fix a possible crash during race's loading
- Fix Crash in the calendar page when you added or removed a race and your U23 team was registered
- Fix the bug of the train of sprint with your sprinter who gets drop when the pilot launch his sprint
- Improve Top GC leaders choice of goals (more chances to target Tour de France)
- Improve Young riders progressions (<23 years old)
- Fix the bug of the DB'size
- Fix: Selecting "Climber" as second axis does not give the proper bonus in the training specialisations
- Add missing locs for 🇵🇹 🇪🇸 🇩🇰 🇳🇴 🇳🇱 🇩🇪 🇮🇹 (was 🇬🇧 before)
