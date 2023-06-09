Update 1.1.2.2

this new update includes the following changes and new features:

3d live Mini-Map is now replacing the old compass system that helped with navigation.

this small 3d representation of the map not only reacts to your orientation but also provides live radar info , shows where attacks are happening and even the explosions nearby.

this update went back to the old 4 carrier formation for defending the portal gate. it was simply more challenging than the triple carrier formation.

carriers also have another ability now, in 250m radius they will be able to EMP enemies, this ability recharges at rapid rate of 3 sec, making bypassing a carrier towards the gate nearly impossible.

well unless you and your team have a genius plan of some sort!

EMP VFX is improved .

Light-wings class , first ability (B-link) was nerfed for balancing reasons, the maximum distance to the teleportation with B-link is reduced by 30%.

Carrier- Stinger missiles are also just slightly faster than before.

that's all for 1.1.2.2 ,

I personally wish you all the best.

Kav. Omidi