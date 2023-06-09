• [new] The tutorial now includes a guide and a skip button, allowing players who are not interested in, or are stuck in, the tutorial to skip it. This automatically unlocks access to the Subportal.
• [tune] Initiating an attack will always result in movement towards the target, regardless of any other active movements.
• [tune] The target window now displays the distance to the enemy and indicates whether weapons are within range. The color codes are: grey | yellow | green, which signify: out of range | partially in range | fully in range.
• [tune] Increased EMP range from Subspace boss.
• [tune] Items now display the name of the owner.
• [tune] The movement of items will no longer trigger a message, @PiloN.
• [fix] Resolved an issue causing game crashes.
• [dev] Improved method for inspecting server backup for bugs.
Subspace Discovery update for 9 June 2023
v0.10.13 - 2023-06-09
