 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Subspace Discovery update for 9 June 2023

v0.10.13 - 2023-06-09

Share · View all patches · Build 11433346 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

• [new] The tutorial now includes a guide and a skip button, allowing players who are not interested in, or are stuck in, the tutorial to skip it. This automatically unlocks access to the Subportal.
• [tune] Initiating an attack will always result in movement towards the target, regardless of any other active movements.
• [tune] The target window now displays the distance to the enemy and indicates whether weapons are within range. The color codes are: grey | yellow | green, which signify: out of range | partially in range | fully in range.
• [tune] Increased EMP range from Subspace boss.
• [tune] Items now display the name of the owner.
• [tune] The movement of items will no longer trigger a message, @PiloN.
• [fix] Resolved an issue causing game crashes.
• [dev] Improved method for inspecting server backup for bugs.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1717291 Depot 1717291
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link