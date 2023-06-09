Weekend #16 Changelog

Changes
-
New, more lightweight, main menu
-
New tournaments page with live leaderboard
-
Added support for cross region matchmaking
-
New shaders for eyes and hair
-
Added option to select secondary hair color
-
Some improvements to in-game UI
-
Some new sounds
- New experimental sounds for Scout, _Autorifle _and Shotgun
- Added portal sounds
-
Disabled over-setbacking on environmental damage
-
Lowered setback time
- Default time lowered from 5s to 4s
- Over-setback time lowered from 10s to 6s
-
Changes to bomb count in Bomb Tag
- 4 players or more = 2 bombs
- Less than 4 players = 1 bomb
-
Network usage improvements (should improve overall performance)
-
A bunch of behind the scenes cleanup and improvements
-
Patched brunost
Known Issues
- Enemy outlines can randomly be visible through walls (you won't get banned for wall hax)
- Audio levels can get very low and is only fixable by restarting the game
- Bomb timer UI is reported to not be visible sometimes
- Bot names can sometimes be different on scoreboard vs. in-game
- Gravity Well source can spawn inside geometry and becomes impossible to break
- Brunost is bugged
Changed depots in staging branch