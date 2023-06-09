 Skip to content

Setback Playtest update for 9 June 2023

Weekend #16 Changelog

Weekend #16 Changelog

Changes

  • New, more lightweight, main menu

  • New tournaments page with live leaderboard

  • Added support for cross region matchmaking

  • New shaders for eyes and hair

  • Added option to select secondary hair color

  • Some improvements to in-game UI

  • Some new sounds

    • New experimental sounds for Scout, _Autorifle _and Shotgun
    • Added portal sounds

  • Disabled over-setbacking on environmental damage

  • Lowered setback time

    • Default time lowered from 5s to 4s
    • Over-setback time lowered from 10s to 6s

  • Changes to bomb count in Bomb Tag

    • 4 players or more = 2 bombs
    • Less than 4 players = 1 bomb

  • Network usage improvements (should improve overall performance)

  • A bunch of behind the scenes cleanup and improvements

  • Patched brunost

Known Issues
  • Enemy outlines can randomly be visible through walls (you won't get banned for wall hax)
  • Audio levels can get very low and is only fixable by restarting the game
  • Bomb timer UI is reported to not be visible sometimes
  • Bot names can sometimes be different on scoreboard vs. in-game
  • Gravity Well source can spawn inside geometry and becomes impossible to break
  • Brunost is bugged

