SEEKER: QUEST - PATCH #2 NOTES (Spiritual fixes)

PLEASE NOTE: We will reset the progress you've collected so far. This may become a tradition for each patch during the playtest. We do this to secure possible save data problems, which may not communicate properly with "major changes" we do during the playtest.

ADDITIONS

You can now close hero ability selection

New Spirit: Darkspirit + sound effects

QUALITY OF LIFE IMPROVEMENTS

Added information how to use character select screen

FIXES / POLISH