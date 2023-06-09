SEEKER: QUEST - PATCH #2 NOTES (Spiritual fixes)
PLEASE NOTE: We will reset the progress you've collected so far. This may become a tradition for each patch during the playtest. We do this to secure possible save data problems, which may not communicate properly with "major changes" we do during the playtest.
ADDITIONS
- You can now close hero ability selection
- New Spirit: Darkspirit + sound effects
QUALITY OF LIFE IMPROVEMENTS
- Added information how to use character select screen
FIXES / POLISH
- Added new sound effects for start cutscene
- added sound effects for Obspirit & Enerspirit
- Added sound effects for "Developer mail" -screen
- Modified Tutorial levels to include new Spirits
- Updated Hatchery visuals
- Added sound effect when showing hero card
