Seeker: Quest Playtest update for 9 June 2023

SEEKER: QUEST - PATCH #2 NOTES (Spiritual fixes)

You're always welcome to join our DISCORD channel for further discussions of the next updates we should (or should not) work on!

PLEASE NOTE: We will reset the progress you've collected so far. This may become a tradition for each patch during the playtest. We do this to secure possible save data problems, which may not communicate properly with "major changes" we do during the playtest.

ADDITIONS

  • You can now close hero ability selection
  • New Spirit: Darkspirit + sound effects

QUALITY OF LIFE IMPROVEMENTS

  • Added information how to use character select screen

FIXES / POLISH

  • Added new sound effects for start cutscene
  • added sound effects for Obspirit & Enerspirit
  • Added sound effects for "Developer mail" -screen
  • Modified Tutorial levels to include new Spirits
  • Updated Hatchery visuals
  • Added sound effect when showing hero card

