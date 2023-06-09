📝Everdream Valley Update 1.2 Patch Notes 📝

🌳🌻Greetings, dedicated farmers of Everdream Valley!🌳🌻

We've been hard at work tending to the enchanting fields and carefully listening to your valuable feedback. Today, we're thrilled to present yet another patch, filled with exciting improvements and fixes that will make your farming journey even better!

Here we go with the patch notes!

Two fresh additions:

Starting out with some cosmetics, you get new pants!

And moving on to… A MAGIC FLUTE! 🎶✨

Once you play it the animals get charmed by its beautiful sound, and will start following you anywhere! Try it on a group of animals, or make it a private concert for just one furry friend.

Oh, and feel free to play it while riding on your horse too!

The animals will keep on following you, until you play them a song once more. After playing the song again they will stop following you.

How to get the Magic Flute? Simply complete the “Bring Ducks” quest, and it should appear on the Merchant’s shopping list!

Gameplay Enhancements:

Put your creative skills to the test! You can now rotate objects before placing them on your farm, allowing for more precise positioning and customization.

You can now experience the ultimate relaxation by sleeping on a cozy treehouse bed. Climb up and let the soothing ambiance of nature lull you into a restful slumber.

Your shopping list is now more reliable than ever! It will stay in the same position even after buying or selling an item, making your shopping experience seamless and organized.

Beavers have decided to take things a bit slower. They will now move at a 30% reduced speed, embracing a more relaxed pace.

We've introduced a new splash label for autosaves, you won’t miss these important checkpoints in your farming journey now.

To enhance your exploration experience, we've added a map icon specifically for tents. No more lost tents!

We've adjusted the snails' eating pace, making them savor their meals four times longer than before.

We've lowered the sound volume for sprinklers, watering cans, and bottles. Now you can tend to your crops without disturbing the tranquility of the valley.

You can now change the names of your two loyal farm friends: dog and cat!

Say goodbye to the ‘Aramis’ default name for the adorable cat!

You will now get grass seeds while cutting grass with your sword! Yes, the very basic grass seeds that all Farmers need! Perfect for hay!

When you win a horse race, you will now get a pop-up with rewards that will now be automatically added to the shop, unlocking a new saddle for your companion.

We've made some adjustments to the prices of saddles and Shakshuka, ensuring that they are balanced and in line with the value they bring to your farming endeavors. The saddle costs 2000 coins and the Shakshuka 300!

We care deeply about your comfort while playing. To assist with motion sickness, we've introduced a crosshair to the gameplay UI, providing a visual anchor for a smoother and more enjoyable experience. You can find this in the gameplay options!

Find your way through the valley with ease! We've added an option to lock the mini map's orientation to the north, ensuring that you have a consistent reference point during your farming adventures.

You can now change your camera settings in your game options while in the Labyrinth.

Got too many animals? Are they breeding too fast? You can now use the ‘Stop Breeding’ function.

The wires that connect the sprinklers are now hideable.

The well is pickupable, so you can move it wherever it suits you best!

Bug Fixes:

We've addressed a visual issue with pants going through socks. Pants and socks will now coexist harmoniously, as they should.

We've resolved an issue that was causing a hiccup in the nursery. Your trees will now thrive and grow as intended.

We've rectified an issue where items were mysteriously vanishing from the merchant's inventory.

Saving your progress while inside the house will now occur at the designated save point, ensuring that your journey is accurately recorded. Be gone default positions causing confusion!

Progress bars now accurately display the correct information, giving you a clear understanding of your farming tasks and goals.

The entrance to your house will now spawn near the manhole instead of in the middle, providing a more convenient and seamless experience.

The ‘Dirty Pond’ quest has been fixed.

We've ensured that unsaddling your race horse is now done in a proper and respectful manner.

Get your tools ready, wear your most comfy farming outfit and remember to pet your lovely animals! 🐷 🦙

The Everdream Valley Development Team

Follow us on social media to stay up-to-date with the latest news, tips, and insights about Everdream Valley! Here's our Discord, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1403650/Everdream_Valley/