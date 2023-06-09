Scenery patch 1

The first patch after the scenery update is now live with the following changes:

Graphics

Fixed possible crash when changing graphics settings during simulation

Fixed wheelsets to follow lateral track inaccuracies correctly

Fixed auto-generated buildings to be at the correct road height in some cases

Fixed empty path type to not affect terrain

Fixed extra unsheared scenery objects appearing in place of sheared objects for things like bridges

Fixed hilly terrain texturing to work consistently in route editor and driving sim

Fixed walls to not appear across tracks on some level crossings

Raised max LOD bias to 300%

Route editor

Fixed possible crash when moving a node after undo

Fixed nonsense in side panel when showing grid properties

Fixed route editor to not set invalid height values to nodes when the terrain only has two terrain nodes

Fixed possible crash after entering chain adding mode but cancelling before placing any nodes

Fixed route editor unnecessarily reloading some scenery objects while other editing is being done

Fixed possible crash when undoing things

Fixed level crossings to be added correctly when placed on top of complex trackwork

Fixed auto-generated fences to update when a platform is added

Changed new platforms to not have a station building

Added tooltips for platform strafe fields

Other

Fixed possible crash when changing camera

Fixed problem with errant scenery objects appearing in random places

Renamed "vehicle" to "train" in some parts of the user interface

Made it possible to highlight and click on cab controls when simple controls are enabled. However, clicking will have no effect, causing the simple controls box to flash instead (drawing attention to the fact that it's not possible to use cab controls when simple controls are enabled)

Fixed program crash after driving inside another train when collision/coupling detection fails (For example the rescue scenario for Rural Up 101 service in Westfords route when the failed train is at Rickeridge)

What's next?

The next update will be another small patch, planned to include memory usage and scenery loading optimisations, Steam cloud (and cloud gaming) support, collision detection fix and pathfinding fix for circular tracks.

