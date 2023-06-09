DD# 124 Prepare for the Next Decisive Moment.

Hi, everyone. Welcome to another week's developer's diary.

First, congrats to all the Chinese students who just survived Gaokao. (The infamous university entrance exam of China.) No matter what pains it brought in the last 3 years of studies, no matter what results may come, it's all over now. A long time ago, I was there just like. Unfortunately, here is the bad news, all your efforts may mean nothing! A good university does not guarantee the success of your study. A good GPA does not guarantee a good job. A good job does not guarantee you can always enjoy it. Even if you can always enjoy the job, it does not ensure you can have enough time with your family and habits. Such is life, unfair but true.

Thus, during this week's story updates, you will be contacted by the shade you met in Queensmouth. Depending on your previous choices, the dialogs can be very different. Yet, one thing is certain, it will taunt you about all your efforts in Queensmouth means nothing. It will even use the appearance of the person who sacrificed their life at the end of the stories of Queensmouth to make its point.



But, will you stop trying?

Yes, a lot of things we spend our efforts in our life may end up fruitless. Yes, we cannot expect everything in our life can always have the result we want. Yes, bad things happen, the COVID-19, the war, and the bad economy. There are moments in my life when I prepared everything with my best efforts yet still fail. There are moments in my life when I researched something for days and nights with no progression. There are moments in my life when I witness someone I care about die with nothing more I can do. Nevertheless, here I am, still updating this ancient game. I am answering that question in my way. But, you can definitely answer it differently both in the game and in your life. After all, we are all masters of our own life, we shall all make our own decisions.

This part of the story is fully voiced. The shade maintains an abnormal inhuman voice while I hope the sweet voice of that girl can shed some light in the darkness even if that's just one line. Don't give up, no matter what you are after.

Your actions certainly can make more impact on this week's story, too. You can choose to defeat the Royal Guard Captain in the Black Pyramid by force or show him the truth and convince him to stand down peacefully. Maybe, it will also have long-term effects later.

With all the above story content done, we are now even closer to the final confrontation of our Egypt chapter. It's going to be another decisive moment in the main story. But, I am currently not able to tell when something with such great impact will be finished and released. It may be next week. It may be the week after next week. But, it's inevitably coming.

Meanwhile, this week, we also have another new faith tenet added to our game.



It's a common practice in many different religions to respect and bring peace to the dead (and undead to an extent). Thus, you can apply it to all your customized beliefs. It's a much brighter alternative to all our existing necromancer options in the game. Maybe from a pragmatism point of view, with the ability to raise the fallen to fight endlessly in an upcoming battle with potentially a lot of casualties is tempting. But, the destiny of man is not measured by material computations. When great causes are on the move in the world, stirring all people's souls, drawing them from their firesides, casting aside comfort, wealth, and the pursuit of happiness in response to impulses at once awe-striking and irresistible, we learn that we are spirits, not animals. But, ultimately, the choice is yours. To make it more flexible, both options are not exclusive. You can first summon an army of undead pets to fight for you, then return them to their peace later. There is no restriction on your customized belief regarding this matter.

That's for this week's updates. The real world may also reach a decisive moment next week. There is still uncertainty. But, the uncertainty itself is beautiful. Glory to heroes.

Today's changelog:

############Content################

[Oasis Teahouse]Added 8 random lines of dialog for random adventurers in the Teahouse. They may now sometimes mention rumors about the Library and Dr. Kyofu.

[Lost in the Sand]The shade that contacts you in the Black Pyramid now uses the appearance of the person who sacrificed themselves at the end of the stories of Queensmouth.

[Inside the Black Pyramid]Added a set of alchemy devices in the room behind the Royal Guard Captain.

