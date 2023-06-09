V0.1.12 Game Customization

Features:
- Added alpha version of the custom game.
- New unique event: Holo Ship.
Balance:
-
Rework of how the enemy ship scales in difficulty. There should be less variance in difficulty between ships.
-
Added armor stats for characters.
- Soldiers start with 10% as a base.
- Crew gain +2% per level in combat. 3% if they have previous soldier experience and 4% for soldiers.
- This is applied after the global crew damage reduction you get from perks.
- Examples: Pilot with 4 in combat 8%, Soldier with 3 in combat 22%.
-
Increased cost of life support to 1000 (500 previously).
-
Increased damage of Gamma Ray beam.
-
Increased crew minimum health to 50 (20 previously).
-
Reduced overall health of asteroids by roughly a third.
-
Reduced energy consumption of breacher weapon by half.
-
Increase Generator level 1-2 power output slightly.
-
Increased Generator purchase cost by 500.
-
EMP weapon: Added bonus base damage against shields.
-
Trader shop crew for hire cost reduced and stats increased.
-
Buffed forcefield level 4 right upgrade from + 0.05 movement speed per day to +0.25.
-
Tweaked the difficulty on Perseus Fields.
-
Made the shield block and forcefield slow perk scale with the current day.
- Old Shield block perk was +20-300 solely based on rarity.
- New Shield block at day 0 = +10-150, day 500 = +110-1650
- Old forcefield slow was +1-8 slow per second.
- New forcefield slow at day 0 = +0.5 - 4, day 500 = +5.5 - 44
Fixes:
- Fixed a bug where sometimes the rival combat could be cut short.
- Fixed some layout issues with the gameover recap screen.
- Fixed a bug with the burst laser special which would decrease the damage instead of increasing it.
- Fixed a but with the Generator receiving 3X production bonus when not staffed with the staff upgrade.
- Fixed bug with Colony not deducting money correctly when requesting a crew but none is available.
- Other minor bug fixes.
Misc:
-
Reworked 30 ship layouts with new assets and better balance.
-
Small improvement on AI task selection when giving orders. Previously characters would grab the job with the highest priority at the selected location without checking if another crew was already performing the task. Now They will first try and grab the highest priority task no one is currently assigned to and if none they will then grab the task from another character.
-
Added evasion, ship armor and crew armor display to the enemy preview.
-
Small visual improvement to Perseus Field map.
-
Improved auto targeting for some weapons:
- Breacher now tries to auto target empty floor tiles first.
- EMP now tries to auto target ship components.
- Plasma and Gamma beams secondary beams target the same ship as the primary beam.
- Gamma beam tries to auto target staffed ship components.
