Hotfix v1.2.18 released!

Greetings, Lords and Ladies,
Even though the latest update has been thoroughly tested during an open beta phase, some pesky bugs managed to sneak through to your settlements. We have managed to squish them and just published a small hotfix to improve your governing experience! If you encounter any other critical issues, please do not hesitate to report them and we will fix them as soon as we can.
Full changelog:
- Fixed crash when attempting to switch to German localization
- Fixed issue with regular families damaging royal reputation when relationship is bad (intended behavior is that only noble families have this ability)
- Fixed possible crash that occurred when a family was being removed
- Added warning when loading save files created in version 1.2.15 or older that they are not supported
Changed files in this update