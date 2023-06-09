 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Blightlands Blacksmith update for 9 June 2023

Patch v1.05

Share · View all patches · Build 11432741 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch v1.05

Mine Cart

Prevented the cart's improved collision buffers from colliding with the player character at some angles, resulting in a forced spin as the cart tried to disengage. The downloaded game does not behave the same as packaged builds in this instance, so I will be downloading and testing again following this release.

NPCs

  • The game will now ensure that the Quartermaster is present every 3 minutes. In the event the quartermaster gets stuck somewhere, they will always reload in their store.
  • Made customer spawning rates more consistent.
  • NPCs will no longer dance the funky chicken if you talk to them in a stretcher, or swivel wildly if spoken to on a bar stool
  • Customers waiting for you to make something will now wander about performing random activities or sleeping for 0.1 of a day each, as intended, as opposed to 0.1 of a second.

Misc Game Fixes

Improved the usability of the grinding wheel with mouse/keyboard. You will no longer seemingly be stuck after grinding (no prompt for ESC key). The prompt will update to show that pressing interact again will disengage you from the wheel.

The smelter will now re validate ore in the crucible on load.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2313271 Depot 2313271
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link