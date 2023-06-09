Patch v1.05

Mine Cart

Prevented the cart's improved collision buffers from colliding with the player character at some angles, resulting in a forced spin as the cart tried to disengage. The downloaded game does not behave the same as packaged builds in this instance, so I will be downloading and testing again following this release.

NPCs

The game will now ensure that the Quartermaster is present every 3 minutes. In the event the quartermaster gets stuck somewhere, they will always reload in their store.

Made customer spawning rates more consistent.

NPCs will no longer dance the funky chicken if you talk to them in a stretcher, or swivel wildly if spoken to on a bar stool

Customers waiting for you to make something will now wander about performing random activities or sleeping for 0.1 of a day each, as intended, as opposed to 0.1 of a second.

Misc Game Fixes

Improved the usability of the grinding wheel with mouse/keyboard. You will no longer seemingly be stuck after grinding (no prompt for ESC key). The prompt will update to show that pressing interact again will disengage you from the wheel.

The smelter will now re validate ore in the crucible on load.