Hello, this is NINHECTARE!

Our internal backend work is nearly complete, and the dungeon and weapon revamps are also close to being finished.

Here are the patch notes for version 1.09:

🦾Improvements:

Remake of Mei Hell's Kitchen

UI and UX enhancements

Graphic improvements for the village and crossroads

Fixed sound distortion issue

🛠️Bug fixes:

Fixed a bug that prevented cooldown quests from progressing

Fixed a bug in Hagenith's alchemy

Other stability improvements

🪲Known bugs:

Some users may experience issues with Stage 6, Realm of the Obsession.

Hagenith's UI is not displaying correctly.

💡Patch notes for version 1.1:

Remake of all dungeons

Remake of furniture and crafting system

Addition of new object and graphic enhancements

Remake of APIS and Hagenith content

Added a DIY workbench in the village

If the next patch is implemented next week, the overall quality of the game's life content will increase significantly,

and we expect to be able to address many of the experiences players found unsatisfactory during gameplay.

However, as this is a large-scale patch, we will also pay great attention to game stability!

We sincerely thank everyone who supports and loves our game!!!