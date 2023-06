Share · View all patches · Build 11432620 · Last edited 9 June 2023 – 13:09:20 UTC by Wendy

Hey folks :D

Added the community requested Proximity Mine Weapons. Also upgraded engine version and some internal code to provide a base for future improvements.

If you have any wishes, ideas or feedback for new updates feel free to send them on our community discord https://www.endrealm.net/discord

Added:

Proximity Mine Weapon

Other: