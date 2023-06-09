 Skip to content

Lonely Path update for 9 June 2023

Patch Notes (v1.05)

Patch Notes (v1.05)

A small patch to fix a couple of small bugs.

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed visual issue when undoing a move involving a "+" or "-" tile
  • Continue button should now continue from your last played level instead of just starting you at level 1.

