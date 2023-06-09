Discover F1®️ World

This build has not been seen in a public branch.



F1®️ World, a new feature for F1®️ 23, with a lot to offer as an exciting new way to enjoy the game, serving as a central hub for multiple game modes.

Here’s what it features:

Series

Designed to offer a range of competitive events that take you on a single player global tour of F1®️, spanning a variety of game modes and tracks, with primary and secondary objectives to complete.

Solo & Multiplayer Events

Daily, weekly, and seasonal events and objectives - these Events offer a taste of both single player and multiplayer racing. Content drops align with the real F1®️ calendar.

Your F1®️ World Car

You’ll be able to change how it looks and you'll unlock upgrades to equip, instantly changing its performance.

You'll unlock upgrades known as Car Parts and Team Members, including Team Principal, Strategist, R&D Head, and Sponsors. Each of these can have Contracts assigned to them that give added gameplay modifications.

Upgrading your car will increase your Tech Level, making your car faster, handle better, and brake more efficiently, ultimately making it more competitive in events.

Upgrades are unlocked through gameplay in F1®️ World, with additional upgrades being available as part of the Free and VIP tiers of Podium Pass. Items can be acquired faster by purchasing XP boosts with PitCoin but there are no ways to purchase individual upgrades with real-world money.

Licence Level

Race cleanly with a new safety rating system as the number of penalties you receive and how well you play to the rules will impact your Licence Level.

Clean driving throughout events will have you advance through ranks A-D, with higher ranks opening up more realistic race styles. For example, in Rank D, collisions with other drivers in Multiplayer are disabled, whereas those racing with a Rank A licence will have full damage enabled for a more authentic experience.

Ranked Overhaul

The overhauled Ranked mode relies on equal performance vehicles to allow pure driving ability to take center stage.

Ranked now features a division-based system. Drivers are placed into groups, with 100 players in each. Every group has its own leader board, and depending on how you perform, you’ll climb or drop down it.

If you’re one of the top players in your group by the end of the week, you’ll be promoted to the next division. Drivers in higher Divisions will earn Podium Pass XP boosts, with bonuses ranging from 5-20%.

The Elite division is the highest of them all and those in that division can earn the right to call themselves one of the best players in the world.

Goals and Compendium

Get closer to the history of F1®️ past and present with Goals and Compendium.

Goals offer opportunities to earn rewards in F1®️ World and to speed up your progression in Podium Pass.

The Compendium is a virtual sticker album. Completing your sticker album can earn you XP and more resources to go towards upgrading your F1®️ World car.

You can also watch this video from Maxime MXM to know more about F1®️ World :



Pre-purchase F1® 23 Champions Edition by June 13 to receive the game and:

3 days Early Access with additional Early Access XP Double Boost

Max Verstappen exclusively designed racing customisation items: Car Livery - Helmet - Suit - Gloves

New My Team Racing Icons: Nigel Mansell, Jamie Chadwick, Pastor Maldonado, Kamui Kobayashi

Braking Point 2 My Team Icons: Devon Butler, Aiden Jackson, Callie Mayer, Casper Akkerman

Braking Point 2 Customisation items - Casual and race wear ingame items inspired by Braking Point 2: T-shirt, hoodie, cap, helmets, Konnersport car livery, suit, gloves

F1® World Bumper Pack: Get a head start in the all new F1® World with this pack of Resources, a Unique Upgrade, and 7 days of XP Boost that increases the XP you earn from being on-track by +50%

Virtual Currency - 18,000 PitCoin

Owners of F1® 22 or F1® 2021 can also receive 10% off F1® 23 Champions Edition when pre-purchasing in-game.

*Conditions and restrictions apply. See https://www.ea.com/games/f1/f1-23/disclaimers for details.