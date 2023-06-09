 Skip to content

Trifox update for 9 June 2023

Trifox - 1.0.3.3 - Korean, Japanese and Traditional Chinese languages added

Trifox - 1.0.3.3 - Korean, Japanese and Traditional Chinese languages added

9 June 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone,

A while back we added additional language support to the console versions of the game and are now happy to also bring these languages to the PC audience.

The following languages have been added with this update:

  • Korean
  • Japanese
  • Traditional Chinese

If you've been playing the game and enjoyed your experience so far, do consider leaving a Steam review as this really helps us out a great amount.

As always feel free to join our Discord (http://discord.trifox-game.com/) and let us know what you think of the game and/or the changes made within this patch.

All the best,
-The Trifox Dev Team

