Patch V0.3.0

Patch 0.3.0 is live! This update brings in several new features and includes a new map: Container Terminal.



One of the most requested features so far was the ability to save your progress. We've added in a new Load Game Menu that allows you to continue playing from any Wave you've completed. We've also added Steam Cloud support which means you can continue playing from any PC. If you wish to disable the autosave feature, you can do so from the Settings Menu.



We've improved the Level Menu to give you a better preview of what kind of map you'll be playing. This menu also gives you some background information about the map. More features will be added to this menu later on, like a progression and/or unlock system, so this menu is still work-in-progress.



Difficulty settings will now allow you to select from three different modes: Easy, Regular and Hard. Easy difficulty will make the game feel more like a sandbox, where enemy units no longer deal a lot of damage. Hard mode is for veteran players, who want some extra challenge. It's not recommended for novice players. We're very open to feedback on these difficulty settings.



The latest map for Forward Defense is Container Terminal. This map has you defending a large container port. This is one of the biggest maps we've added so far next to Desert Base and Baghmar Airport, and forces you to spread out your defensive structures while keeping and eye out for your flanks.

If you run into any issues, please leave a comment in this thread: https://steamcommunity.com/app/1986940/discussions/0/5221372225841116634/

Change List: