 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Perfect Tower II update for 9 June 2023

v0.25.0

Share · View all patches · Build 11432374 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog

New Stuff
  • added customizable AI overlay
  • added AI action 'Window: Set Visibility'
  • added AI action 'Window: Set Child Visibility'
  • added AI action 'Window: Set Position'
  • added AI action 'Window: Set Text'
  • added AI function 'Window: Is Child Visibility'
  • added AI function 'Window: Is Visibility'
  • added projected local time as tooltip to forecast view in Shipyard
Changes
  • AI scripts can now be opened for editing via double-click
  • global variables can now be hidden in the AI overlay (AI settings)
  • active scripts can now be hidden in the AI overlay (AI settings)
  • weather progresses offline
  • hardware components in server view in headquarters have a shiny animation when clicking on a server to highlight that they are interactable
  • workers can be re-ordered using drag & drop
  • AI scripts and packages use a different font for easier differentiation of capitalisation
  • various minor UI changes
  • F8 now sorts all pools in the debug overlay based on their size
  • final wave [spoiler](infinity 100b)[/spoiler] spawns regular enemies during a boss spawn tick
Fixes
  • fixed underground challenge #4 mentioning max. health/shield instead of current
  • fixed cubos cube not handling 'left-click' properly after refactoring
  • fixed tooltips not being properly limited by the edge of the game window when playing at certain aspect ratios with non-100% tooltip scaling
  • fixed unit pools not showing up in debug overlay since the unit type rework

__
Follow us on social media to not miss out on any news!
Discord: https://discord.gg/fireswordstudios
Twitter: https://twitter.com/FireSwordStudio
Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/fireswordstudios
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDV-wwiAAic-OESAayfUz_Q
Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/PerfectTower

Changed files in this update

The Perfect Tower II Content Depot 1197261
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link