Changelog
New Stuff
- added customizable AI overlay
- added AI action 'Window: Set Visibility'
- added AI action 'Window: Set Child Visibility'
- added AI action 'Window: Set Position'
- added AI action 'Window: Set Text'
- added AI function 'Window: Is Child Visibility'
- added AI function 'Window: Is Visibility'
- added projected local time as tooltip to forecast view in Shipyard
Changes
- AI scripts can now be opened for editing via double-click
- global variables can now be hidden in the AI overlay (AI settings)
- active scripts can now be hidden in the AI overlay (AI settings)
- weather progresses offline
- hardware components in server view in headquarters have a shiny animation when clicking on a server to highlight that they are interactable
- workers can be re-ordered using drag & drop
- AI scripts and packages use a different font for easier differentiation of capitalisation
- various minor UI changes
- F8 now sorts all pools in the debug overlay based on their size
- final wave [spoiler](infinity 100b)[/spoiler] spawns regular enemies during a boss spawn tick
Fixes
- fixed underground challenge #4 mentioning max. health/shield instead of current
- fixed cubos cube not handling 'left-click' properly after refactoring
- fixed tooltips not being properly limited by the edge of the game window when playing at certain aspect ratios with non-100% tooltip scaling
- fixed unit pools not showing up in debug overlay since the unit type rework
