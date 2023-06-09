Update 362 – First iteration of Buildings and Resources balance

Hello community!

Today we are coming to you with very huge changes related to the resource gathering. These changes are touching many aspects of our game economy. Today’s first iteration is focused on resource gathering from the locations such as mines, lumber mills in non-loot zone and loot zone. We are making changes in the distribution of resources, which means we are moving resources to their dedicated zones, we are assigning locations unique resources, which means a given location will specialize in a given resource and will have them the most but this doesn’t mean that one nation will we have not access to let’s coal. Location and their resources are mirrored across all the nations, so if Rodrok is specialized in coal, then the Ulfgard and Seclaw will be too.

Also with today’s update, we are bringing the first iteration of the new building and repairing system. From now on players will carry packages with the resources and will be placing them on the wooden pallet near the structure that is being built or is being repaired instead of using their own materials from the bags and then dragging them to the construction window.

Let us remind you about a feature named “Guild Owning the Nation-Controlled Locations” that we are currently working on at the same time as Guild Castles. This feature will greatly increase the meaning of the non-loot location and loot zone location as well. You can expect this feature to be implemented in the next few weeks.

End of the Glory Season

The New Glory season will start on Thursday, June 15. Also, we’d like to remind you that the last day of the season – Wednesday, June 14 – will be a dedicated day of the season's end. It will not be possible to earn or lose the Nation Points on this day and the scoreboards of other season-based rankings (Glory and Arena) will be frozen then. However, it is the last chance to donate your NP to your guild as the Guild Points. When the new season starts, Nation Points collected by a player will count from 0 as the new season will begin.

Also, today we would like to remind you that in the next week, we are gonna merge Wolfield and Wolfied 2 into one server and Holmridge and Holmridge 2 as well.

A little explanation for the new players: Glory is a season-based ranking that rewards you for activity in the faction v faction v faction PVP. The seasons last around 2 months (depending on the current updates schedule) and the top players are rewarded with unique titles and gold. Also, every Thursday night you’ll get Contribution Points – an in-game currency used to purchase special items from the Glory Quartermasters. The amount +of earned CP depends on your position on the leaderboard, so draw your weapons and fight your way to the top!



Changelog v.1.1.7

Resource gathering rebalance

In today's update, we are introducing the first iteration of changes related to resource gathering rebalance. Today's changes are related to resources that players are gathering in mines, lumber mills and in the open world. Locations from now on will specialize in specific resources and endgame resources (Tier 4 and Tier 5) that appeared in the non-loot zone are now moved to the loot zone. Let's remember that resources have been divided into tiers and resources of a specific tier will only appear in a specific zone (loot zone and non-loot zone). All of the resources from both zones are required for creating end-game items. For that reason, both zones will have resources needed for end-game players, and those who won't want to get into the loot zone will be able to buy or sell materials required via the Auction Houses.

Also today, the position of bosses in the open world is changing. Each boss drops endgame resources, i.e. tiers 4 and 5. Because of this, they are moved to the loot zone. Each boss will have a hideout, and this hideout will only be marked on the minimap when the player is close to it and the boss is respawned. That way we will increase the number of players that roam in the zone and will make the roams high-risk high-reward.

Resources in locations

With today's update, we're making changes to resource distribution across all locations. The change applies to mining resources and all types of wood. From today, locations will specialize in a specific resource based on its zone, and each location will have a few other resources that will be also found at many locations. Unique resources can additionally be found in the open world and in abandoned mines.

For example, Castle Skergard will specialize in Nitrite, a tier 4 resource, which means that it will have Nitrite in the mine, and no other castle will have it. However, this does not mean that Nitrite will only occur here. You will still find Nitrite in the open world and abandoned mines.

Castle Audunstede will specialize in Sulfur, Aquitania will specialize in Calcite crystal, and similarly to Castle Skergard, Sulfur and Calcite will be found in the open world and abandoned mines.

Will these be the only resources at these castles? No. Skergard, Audunstede, and Aquitania will have other resources in the same amount at each castle. These resources are siderite, coal, salt, great wood, and excellent wood.

Also, we are changing how many resources players obtain from a single node and how long they spend gathering it in each location. Nodes at locations such as mines, lumber mills and castles will now give fewer resources, but these will respawn very quickly, from between 4 to 7 minutes. Resources that are in the open world will give more resources per node (equal to the number of resources in a node before today’s change) and they will respawn longer than the nodes before today’s change. People who roam will have the chance to find nodes that give many more resources than those that are in the locations. We are making this change to encourage people to roam more around the map, and we want to reward these people who are doing this.

The next reason why we are making these changes in location resources is because currently players may arrive and find an empty mine or lumber mill, requiring them to wait for resources to appear. Alternatively, they may be lucky and find resources still available for collection. After gathering these resources, players move on to another mine. We want to ensure that players always have resources to collect.

Resources in the open world

Before today's change, resources in the open world were distributed differently on the map and the different tiers of resources were mixed with each other. For example, tier 4 and tier 5 endgame resources could be found in the non-loot zone, where this zone is now intended to be dedicated to tier 1, tier 2 and tier 3 resources. As of today, endgame resources that used to be present in the non-loot zone have been moved to the loot zone to clearly indicate where a given resource tier appears on the map.

A reminder, that all tier resources are required for end-game crafting - which means non-loot zone players will have an important part in the economy, and will be able to obtain end-game materials using the Auction House system.

Also, we are making sure that resources in the open world are valuable and reasonable. To make them so, the resources in the open world will have a higher yield of resources, and the time needed to gather them will be decreased compared to the resources in locations.

Abandoned mines

Abandoned mines from now on will give resources that fit new resources assumptions. These mines that are in loot-zone, will spawn only loot-zone resources (Tier 4 and Tier 5). These mines that are on non-loot-zone will spawn only non-loot-zone resources (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) and there will be no longer top-tier monastic drinks as a reward.

Seeds

Today's changes to resource rebalance also slightly affect seeds. Overall Seeds had no gameplay loop as players were gaining more of them during farming plants than it was needed to plant them in the first place. That led to open-world herbs roaming gameplay loop non-existent. From now on, plants grown by the players will yield fewer seeds, but the open-world herbs will be dropping more seeds. Tool and field quality will affect the number of seeds that players will receive after gathering their grown plants.

With this change, we want to create another layer of content for the roaming players. From now on roamers could search for herbs that will give them needed seeds. Thanks to that we are giving more meaning to the herbs that are in the open world and players will be able to make money from selling the seeds.

Resources at raid events

In today's update, we are adding mining resources that players will be able to gather during raid events. Below is the list of resources that each raid will have.

Note: The number in bracket () means the number of nodes that players can mine during the raid event.

The Banished Crusade

Nitrite (3), Quartz (2), Calcite (3), Sulfur (3), Magnetite (2), Tektite (5),

Catacombs

Nitrite (1), Quartz (6), Calcite (1), Granite (1), Sulfur (1), Tektite (1), Magnetite (1),

Temple of Doom

Tektite (1)

The Griffins company

Coal (2), Granite (1), Magnetite (1),

Sea wraith

Quartz (1)

Tektite and quarts changes

From now, tektite and his substitute quartz, are more elite resources than they were before. We will find them only at raids and in abandoned mines in the loot zone. There will be no tektite and quartz from different resources, locations, or the open world. Try to find them at Sea Wraiths, Catacombs, Temple of Doom, The banished crusade, or in an abandoned mine in the loot zone. We want to make them still not very expensive but mined mostly at raids by groups, to reward them and give reasons to group up. Still, if someone can't take a group, can gather them in the abandoned mines in the loot zone or farm different resources, sell them, and buy at the market from people who farm tektite and quartz.

Market Keeper in each major location

From now on in each major location such as Ulfgard, Haddah Castle and Temples, players will be able to find a Market Keeper. This tweak will enable players to gather the resources that can be found in their location and easily put them up for sale on the market. This change will not only bring more life to the marketplace, as there will be a constant flow of the Loot Zone exclusive materials to the buyers in the Non-Loot (and vice versa), but it will also enable the players to spend more time in the open world location of their preference without the need to move back to the capital to sell their goods or stack up on some equipment. Note that the Market Keeper works cross nations and cross-servers.

Current stockpile chests got changed drop to new ones in mines and lumbers. From now, workers will gather here only the main resources that are produced in this location. In loot zone forts, it will be coal, while, in locations such as Skergard, Audunstede, and Aquitania it will be nitrite, sulfur, and calcite.

New Boss distribution

Bosses in our game give access to tier 4 and tier 5 endgame resources. Prior to today's change, bosses were mostly only found in safe zones and we're moving them to the loot zone because each boss is a source of endgame resources and leaving them in safe zones is inconsistent with the concept of endgame resources only spawning in loot zones, which means is inconsistent with the concept of risk vs reward balancing game.

Starting today, bosses will spawn in the loot zone and each boss will have his own hideout. This hideout will be marked, but only on the minimap, when the player is close to it and when the boss is respawned. That way we want to award players who roam around the map, and we want to give players some information about these beasts’ existence, and let the players know that right here a Boss is spawned.

Changes in events and spots

Most changes in events are delayed, but some of them that are important for new assumptions, we have to remove. Today hunting places and great hunt got removed from the game and they were replaced by the new boss distribution and their hideouts.

Building resources and new resources deploy, called a "pickaxe quest" got removed. Right now we have much more resources in the open world and these events will only force us to reduce the number of spawners in the world for every player, while not many people do these events.

Recipe and crafting changes

Bows crafting:

Hide glue becomes tier 3 material. Due to this, we remove it from tier 1 and tier 2 bows recipes. Recipes for tier 2 bows, instead of suet or hide glue to craft will use beeswax. Recipes for tier 4 bows will use suet.

Wood billets crafting:

Increased the amount of wood billets the players can get from crafting by 50% but for single craft players will need to use 1 finished wood or 2 not finished.

Charcoal crafting:

The same way as in wooden billets was applied to charcoal crafting. Additionally, this material becomes a tier 3 resource, so from now, players can’t craft charcoal using tier 1 and tier 2 logs.

Dziwer bar crafting:

Dziwer bar doesn’t need calcite anymore but aqua fortis will require this material. Dziwer bar will require 3 siderite (from now there is a lot more siderite at the loot zone than before).

Aqua fortis:

Aqua fortis will no longer require quartz (this resource becomes a bulat bar material). We reduced the amount of needed sulfur to 5 and added 5 calcite. This makes balanced proportions from 3 loot zone castles.

Iron lump:

Iron lump will need 2 limonites. Limonite become a more important resource than before, and we need to increase its demand, while its supply is very big. We can do it by increasing the needed steel bars etc but this will increase also the cost of higher tier items, while this change almost shouldn’t change prices.

Cooking:

Removed salt from low-level cooking recipes and moved it to higher in level recipes.

New structure building and repairing system

In today's update, we're introducing a new structure building and repairing system. Prior to today's update, players had to use their own resources to build and repair, meaning they used resources from their bags. The player approached the construction, moved items from his bag to the construction window and began construction.

Today's update changes the approach and the way structures are built and repaired. Starting today, the Bastion will produce three types of resource packs that players will use to build and repair. The package is an interactive item, which means that the player will pick up such a package and bring it to the structure that is being built or repaired.

The packages will be right next to each bastion on wooden pallets. There are three wooden pallets and different resources will appear on each separate pallet. On one pallet there will be logs, on the other mortar, and on the third hewn stone.

As we mentioned, from now on the bastion will produce resources that will be used to build and repair, but the bastion will not produce resources out of nothing. Today we're adding a new need called Building Resources to bastions that are responsible for generating resource packs. This need will be satisfied with building materials, i.e. finished wood, granite, gneiss, lime, mortar, and nails. These resources have been divided into tiers and the better the resource tier we give to the bastion, the more effectively we will satisfy the need of the bastion. Each package taken from the pallet will reduce the current level of Building Resources in the bastion.

Quality of life

– We changed how the gold from the NPC loot bag is presented. This change is related only to the loot type "Party" with a dice icon. Previously, the gold from a loot bag was distributed automatically among the players of the same party if one member just interacted with it. Because of that, players didn’t know how much money that given loot bag had inside. Players only got a notification that they received a part of that gold. Now everyone in the vicinity of that loot bag can see the amount of money that will be distributed among the players in the same party.

– From now on, players will receive additional information about being in a VoD that is held on a server from another region as players were confused and were wondering why their ping is higher than it used to be.

– Renamed Guardhouse to Barracks and new Houses to Guard's Houses to give more clearer information about the function of buildings.

– Tweaked materials needed to upgrade Guard's Houses.

– New grass particles. From now on you will notice that the grass stalk is flying occasionally over the grass models.

– Werewolf dialogue quest change. The option where the NPC may cure your lycanthropy after completing the stage of digging up the chest is now more visible.

– Changed lootable chests at Griffin's raid and The Banished Crusade, from now they will use the roll system similar to loot bags.

Fixes

– Fixed the translation issue while players were buying items from the Glory Vendor. The issue was that the confirmation window instead of displaying the price for a given item was displaying this symbol #

– Restored the “Featured” button in the Supporter shop.

– Based on player reports, we fixed an edge case related to the overhead attack that was dealing no damage.

– Adjusted positions of some hanged men and corpses to match the new tree models.

– Adjusted position of flying minerals and trees.

– Fixed another edgecase that could lead to invisibility of other players

– We noticed that the Guild banner was not decaying correctly so we fixed that.

– We fixed an issue that occurred only During very long game sessions. Players were experiencing worse performance during opening the interface window.