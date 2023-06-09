 Skip to content

INCUR Survival update for 9 June 2023

Patch 0.20

Share · View all patches · Build 11432233 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Detailed Patch Notes:

New Features Added:

  • New: Online Multiplayer (Peer-to-Peer)
  • New: Offline Single-player Mode (does not require any network connection).
  • New: Female Character
  • New: Character Customization (WIP)
  • New: Show the player character model in the inventory UI with equipped armor.

Balancing & Tweaks:

  • Tweak: Added roof snap points next to foundations.
  • Tweak: Added stairs snap points next to roofs.
  • Tweak: The player character will dynamically look at where the camera aims in tps mode.
    • Multiple minor tweaks.

Fixes & Improvements:

  • Fix: Player model eyes shining bug.
  • Fix: Death bag location icon showing only when looking at certain angles when very far away.
  • Fix: Campfire work underwater and sitting and sleeping on builds underwater
  • Fix: Non-host players' vital status regeneration is affected by host player vital stats.
  • Fix: On joining the game, the horse anim is not updated and the player-equipped item also does not sync.
  • Fix: Non-host players' can not control the tamed animal and ride gitter if moving and ridden by other players.
  • Fix: Host player world settings are not synchronized to all players
    • Multiple minor fixes.

