Patch 0.20

Detailed Patch Notes:
New Features Added:
- New: Online Multiplayer (Peer-to-Peer)
- New: Offline Single-player Mode (does not require any network connection).
- New: Female Character
- New: Character Customization (WIP)
- New: Show the player character model in the inventory UI with equipped armor.
Balancing & Tweaks:
- Tweak: Added roof snap points next to foundations.
- Tweak: Added stairs snap points next to roofs.
- Tweak: The player character will dynamically look at where the camera aims in tps mode.
- Multiple minor tweaks.
Fixes & Improvements:
- Fix: Player model eyes shining bug.
- Fix: Death bag location icon showing only when looking at certain angles when very far away.
- Fix: Campfire work underwater and sitting and sleeping on builds underwater
- Fix: Non-host players' vital status regeneration is affected by host player vital stats.
- Fix: On joining the game, the horse anim is not updated and the player-equipped item also does not sync.
- Fix: Non-host players' can not control the tamed animal and ride gitter if moving and ridden by other players.
- Fix: Host player world settings are not synchronized to all players
- Multiple minor fixes.
