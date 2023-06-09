A Final Rock and Stone for The Sonic Architect of Deep Rock Galactic

Hi Miners,

Today we gather to bid a heartfelt farewell to Troels Rodhe Jørgensen, the sound designer of Deep Rock Galactic, who has decided to embark on a new chapter in his career. Troels was one of the first hires for Ghost Ship Games more than 6 years ago and his mark on the game should not be underestimated!

From the moment you step foot into Deep Rock Galactic's cavernous depths, you're immediately engulfed in a rich tapestry of sound that transports you to an alien world. This immersive soundscape is the result of Troels’ meticulous craftsmanship as sound designer.

Troels has truly breathed life into the game's vast underground environments, ingeniously combining natural cave acoustics with futuristic technology. The clinking of mining tools, echoing footsteps, and the distant sound of an approaching swarm of glyphids form a symphony of sound that adds a remarkable layer of immersion to the gameplay experience. Troels' ability to strike the perfect balance between atmospheric ambiance and intense action sequences is nothing short of genius.

Troels has furthermore masterfully produced the epic synth soundtrack that Sophus Alf has composed for DRG. The soundtrack carries an unmistakable signature, blending futuristic synths with soaring orchestral arrangements. Troels' keen understanding of the game's industrial sci-fi setting and the gameplay dynamics shines through in the production, as it seamlessly transitions from moments of tension and suspense to triumphant crescendos - making the gaming experience truly unforgettable.

As a final salute from Troels, I present you with JOURNEY OF THE PROSPECTOR. This track started as a simple idea, where I wanted to see if we could make a DRG song with Banjo! The idea was to get some classic gold miner vibe going in a synth track. The sketch for this was left unused for a long time, but after Troels announced his departure from Ghost Ship, Troels and I planned to turn it into a song worthy of the soundtrack of DRG. A swansong from Troels if you will. The track will be added to Vol. 2 of the soundtrack on Steam in the coming days (Spotify later) and in-game aswell with the release of Season 4.

Hope you like it!

Finally let us express our deepest gratitude for the passion, dedication, and artistry that Troels poured into Deep Rock Galactic. He has left an indelible impression on us at Ghost Ship Games, and the countless players who have ventured into the depths of Hoxxes.

Good luck in the future, Troels! I’m sure you will make other games sound as awesome as DRG! And finally, my fellow dwarves, let’s raise our pickaxes for Troels in a resounding: “Rock and Stone!”.

With Love

Mikkel Martin Pedersen

Game Director of DRG

As a final note I will kindly ask you all to help me out! There are simply too many sound effects that stand out for me to mention them all in this blogpost, so please help me out and let Troels know which sound effects you really like in the comments section below!