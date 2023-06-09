 Skip to content

RPG Stories update for 9 June 2023

New Update with many new faces in the realm of RPGS! (V0.3.3.545b)

Yes, indeed! We have populated RPGs with an additional 174 new characters, bringing the total count to 488. You now have a wide selection of NPCs to populate your environments with, or choose them as playable characters in the upcoming VTT Version. And there's more to come! We have even more characters in the pipeline for our next release.

Content Change Log:

New characters:
  • Fantasy: 88
  • Modern: 61
  • Scifi: 25

14 New object from modern era

App Change Log:

We added a new feature in our Collection Browser to assist you in navigating our extensive library. Now, when you enter a keyword in the search field, you can simply press enter, and that keyword will be added as a permanent search parameter.
You can add multiple keywords and Unlike the search field that narrows down your results, this tool will merge the results, allowing you to create personalised 'Pallets' of content.
The tags are also toggleable, making them a convenient way to quickly access your most frequently used search terms. Additionally, you can exclude certain results by adding an exclamation mark '!' at the beginning of your search terms.

Please watch this mini quick tutorial to help out with the explanations

We also fixed some Bug Fixes and did some spell checks!-)

Best Regards.

