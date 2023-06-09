Hello Players!

It's been a while since the release of our game ⏰

Thank you for your support, suggestions and help you have given us in recent weeks 💝.

After reading many of your comments, reviews, messages on Disord and emails, we have decided to introduce a brand new feature to Our Pets Hotel game. These will be difficulty levels! 🥳



We came to the conclusion that our game should satisfy as many players as possible, and after all, each of you is different 😀 Some people prefer a quieter and very relaxing gameplay, while someone else is constantly looking for new challenges to tackle 💪.

Difficulty levels:

Easy 🟢

The pets' needs bar fall slowly 📉 and the games satisfy them much quicker which allows us to devote enough time to each pet admitted to our hotel 🐈

Plus, the staff walk very quickly, no matter what skill level they have! 🏃

At the start of your business the rooms are more expensive and you can increase the price much more as your reputation increases 💰

Medium 🟡

The game will function as before. The walking speed of the workers increases with their lvl, the pet needs bar goes down and up at a moderate speed and the rooms are slightly cheaper at the start 🙂

Hard 🔴

Challenging level! Earnings remain normal, employees work as fast as their level allows, animal needs grow much faster, just as they grow much faster by skipping a day earlier ⏬❗

**

Other fixes introduced with this update : **

blocked possibility to set the room price to "0"

**We hope that these changes will allow each of our players to enjoy playing and running their own pet hotel 🎉.

Let us know what you think about this in the comments below this post and on our discord 👇**

Have fun!

Pets Hotel Team