Hellish Quart update for 9 June 2023

Update 2023.06.09.0

Hellish Quart pre-alpha v.2023.06.09.0

NEW:

  • An option (in Options) to limit some visuals that may be considered disturbing, for example the hangmen on the Gallows level. This will not hide ALL the things that might be considered sensitive - after all, this is a game about fighting people with swords and some of the morbid stuff will be an integral part of the (skippable) cutscenes.

TWEAK:

  • More sensitive Long Guard controls
  • Level Select Menu - level videos now play also when using a mouse to select levels

