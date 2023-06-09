When submitting a report the feedbacksystem will now also send me the saves. This will make it easier for me to reproduce the issues people have been reporting and therefore also easier to fix them.
Our Adventurer Guild update for 9 June 2023
Slight changes to the Feedbacksystem
Patchnotes via Steam Community
