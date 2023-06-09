 Skip to content

Our Adventurer Guild update for 9 June 2023

Slight changes to the Feedbacksystem

Our Adventurer Guild update for 9 June 2023

When submitting a report the feedbacksystem will now also send me the saves. This will make it easier for me to reproduce the issues people have been reporting and therefore also easier to fix them.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2026001 Depot 2026001
  • Loading history…
