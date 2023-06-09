Hotfix 1.0.9

A small Wall World hotfix for yesterday's update is now available for download. Please make sure you have the latest (1.0.9) version of the game!
List of changes:
- Added the “Wall World” title sound back in the profile selection menu.
- Increased the drop rate of blueprints for the permanent upgrades menu.
- Fixed an issue with docking stations and seismic generators disappearing.
- Fixed an issue with the drill restoring blocks instead of destroying them.
- Fixed an issue with the increasing cooldown of bombs after upgrading.
- Fixed an issue with incorrect camera behavior while dashing right after undocking from the shaft.
- Fixed a visual issue with the energy thread being visible through blank segments in indestructible blocks.
Happy Friday!
Changed files in this update