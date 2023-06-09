 Skip to content

Wall World update for 9 June 2023

Hotfix 1.0.9

Build 11432110

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A small Wall World hotfix for yesterday's update is now available for download. Please make sure you have the latest (1.0.9) version of the game!

List of changes:

  • Added the “Wall World” title sound back in the profile selection menu.
  • Increased the drop rate of blueprints for the permanent upgrades menu.
  • Fixed an issue with docking stations and seismic generators disappearing.
  • Fixed an issue with the drill restoring blocks instead of destroying them.
  • Fixed an issue with the increasing cooldown of bombs after upgrading.
  • Fixed an issue with incorrect camera behavior while dashing right after undocking from the shaft.
  • Fixed a visual issue with the energy thread being visible through blank segments in indestructible blocks.

Happy Friday!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2187290/Wall_World/

