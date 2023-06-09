 Skip to content

Isles of Pangaea update for 9 June 2023

Weather Update

Build 11432028

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The weather now controls the wind that affects the trees and plants. This includes most edible trees and plants as well.

Now there is less fog with some weather.

