Version 0.86 - Build 114 ; SubBuild 2023.6.9

Another regular update aimed at the gameplay : the doubles should now be more or less done ; there are also a bunch of little tuning & adjustments to the strike & the AI for Singles & Doubles.

I hope you'll enjoy it, and your comments are welcome as usual..! :-)

Changes :

Acceleration : Heavy Hitter move penalty slightly raised

Strike : significantly lowered the precision when hitting an incoming heavily sliced ball

Strike : the Short Acceleration Smash must now be slightly charged to get its full speed

Strike : Slightly faster Short Accel

Strike : Slightly faster Normal & Topspin strikes

Strike : lowered the speed boost for the Smash from the Baseline when the Smash skill is very high (as the Smash, in this case, is already very powerful)

AI : the CPU could attempt to do a drop shot when standing very far from the baseline

Bug Fixes :