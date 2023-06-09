 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Tennis Elbow 4 update for 9 June 2023

Version 0.86 - Build 114 ; SubBuild 2023.6.9

Share · View all patches · Build 11432021 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Another regular update aimed at the gameplay : the doubles should now be more or less done ; there are also a bunch of little tuning & adjustments to the strike & the AI for Singles & Doubles.

I hope you'll enjoy it, and your comments are welcome as usual..! :-)

Changes :

  • Acceleration : Heavy Hitter move penalty slightly raised
  • Strike : significantly lowered the precision when hitting an incoming heavily sliced ball
  • Strike : the Short Acceleration Smash must now be slightly charged to get its full speed
  • Strike : Slightly faster Short Accel
  • Strike : Slightly faster Normal & Topspin strikes
  • Strike : lowered the speed boost for the Smash from the Baseline when the Smash skill is very high (as the Smash, in this case, is already very powerful)
  • AI : the CPU could attempt to do a drop shot when standing very far from the baseline

Bug Fixes :

  • Doubles : fixed a few more situations where the player was stopping to play and other oddities like that
  • AI : big rebalancing of the aggressiveness of the CPU after finding a bad bug at the core of the system ; hopefully, it shouldn't change too much its behavior
  • AI : the CPU wasn't doing slices often enough

Changed files in this update

Tennis Elbow 4 - MacOS Depot 760642
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link