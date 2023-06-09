Version 0.86 - Build 114 ; SubBuild 2023.6.9

Another regular update aimed at the gameplay : the doubles should now be more or less done ; there are also a bunch of little tuning & adjustments to the strike & the AI for Singles & Doubles.
I hope you'll enjoy it, and your comments are welcome as usual..! :-)
Changes :
- Acceleration : Heavy Hitter move penalty slightly raised
- Strike : significantly lowered the precision when hitting an incoming heavily sliced ball
- Strike : the Short Acceleration Smash must now be slightly charged to get its full speed
- Strike : Slightly faster Short Accel
- Strike : Slightly faster Normal & Topspin strikes
- Strike : lowered the speed boost for the Smash from the Baseline when the Smash skill is very high (as the Smash, in this case, is already very powerful)
- AI : the CPU could attempt to do a drop shot when standing very far from the baseline
Bug Fixes :
- Doubles : fixed a few more situations where the player was stopping to play and other oddities like that
- AI : big rebalancing of the aggressiveness of the CPU after finding a bad bug at the core of the system ; hopefully, it shouldn't change too much its behavior
- AI : the CPU wasn't doing slices often enough
