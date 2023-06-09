 Skip to content

Heliopolis Six update for 9 June 2023

Patch Notes - v0.3.1/c02

Moin,

we've made a few changes.

Fixed bugs

  • Deleting saved games is possible again.
  • Loading some saves caused crashes or some issues and this has been fixed.
  • The pilots are now changing their shifts again, so that they sometimes sleep or eat.

Changes

  • Objects marked for mining on the overview map will now not disappear again when scanning for new ones.
  • Increased the probability of research contracts having a client.
  • The Power Lines now do not require a license.
  • The Chassis C now requires a license.
  • The planets Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune can no longer be selected.

