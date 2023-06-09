Patch Notes - v0.3.1/c02

Moin,
we've made a few changes.
Fixed bugs
- Deleting saved games is possible again.
- Loading some saves caused crashes or some issues and this has been fixed.
- The pilots are now changing their shifts again, so that they sometimes sleep or eat.
Changes
- Objects marked for mining on the overview map will now not disappear again when scanning for new ones.
- Increased the probability of research contracts having a client.
- The Power Lines now do not require a license.
- The Chassis C now requires a license.
- The planets Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune can no longer be selected.
Changed files in this update