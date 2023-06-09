 Skip to content

Full Ace Tennis Simulator update for 9 June 2023

veersion 2.2.9 : Crash fixes

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Bug fix : Fixed bug that could cause memory corruption and random crashes.
  • Bug fix : Fixed systematic crash when closing Steam while Full Ace editor is open.

