- Bug fix : Fixed bug that could cause memory corruption and random crashes.
- Bug fix : Fixed systematic crash when closing Steam while Full Ace editor is open.
Full Ace Tennis Simulator update for 9 June 2023
veersion 2.2.9 : Crash fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Full Ace Tennis Simulator Content Depot 779431
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update