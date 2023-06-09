-Added an option to override the button icons to display keyboard keys in case you have a gamepad connected.
-Improve readability of the Japanese font
-small UI adjustments
Vaccine Rebirth update for 9 June 2023
Patch 1.12
-Added an option to override the button icons to display keyboard keys in case you have a gamepad connected.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update