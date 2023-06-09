 Skip to content

Vaccine Rebirth update for 9 June 2023

Patch 1.12

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Added an option to override the button icons to display keyboard keys in case you have a gamepad connected.
-Improve readability of the Japanese font
-small UI adjustments

Changed files in this update

