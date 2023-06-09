Fourth Update of DEFENDUN!!!!

Hello, I am Ferry who produces "Defenden Graphics".

We would like to inform you of the 2023.06.09 update version fixes



Fixed a bug where the "Get gold without choosing a card" button did not work in some situations when the current card chest was opened.

Edited.

(Currently, a remake of the card system is in progress, so there is a bug that may cause duplicate cards.)



We are aware of card balance and severe randomness issues.

The current card system is useless when the desired card does not appear, or the presence of a card with too high efficiency.

There are a lot of problems "The 1st target for modification, such as character balance".

So, we are looking at the effect (value) of the card on the game, the randomness of the card, the ability of the card, etc.

We plan to carry out a complete remake of the card system.

thank you