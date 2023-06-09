- After resurrection, increase invincibility time by 1 second to avoid immediate death after resurrection
- When all skills in this game have reached their level, opening the treasure chest will automatically convert them into gold coins and health points
- Cancel the collision of the treasure chest and fix the bug where the treasure chest can cause monsters to get stuck
- Fix the bug where the protagonist did not touch the treasure chest and could also open it
- The number of people on the leaderboard has increased from 100 to 500
- Favorite interface and enhanced interface level optimization to avoid clicking on the exit game button at the back
Survivors Will update for 9 June 2023
Version 1.0.1.2 Update Log
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2436191 Depot 2436191
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update