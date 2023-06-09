 Skip to content

Survivors Will update for 9 June 2023

Version 1.0.1.2 Update Log

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. After resurrection, increase invincibility time by 1 second to avoid immediate death after resurrection
  2. When all skills in this game have reached their level, opening the treasure chest will automatically convert them into gold coins and health points
  3. Cancel the collision of the treasure chest and fix the bug where the treasure chest can cause monsters to get stuck
  4. Fix the bug where the protagonist did not touch the treasure chest and could also open it
  5. The number of people on the leaderboard has increased from 100 to 500
  6. Favorite interface and enhanced interface level optimization to avoid clicking on the exit game button at the back

