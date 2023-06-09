 Skip to content

Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader Playtest update for 9 June 2023

Update 0.2.1aj for Rogue Trader beta is live!

Build 11431836

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update 0.2.1aj is live!

Changelog (beware of possible spoilers below!):
  • In some cases the additional portal in Commorragh Arena which allowed players to skip most of the Chapter 3 content, continued to appear - fixed;
  • A new settings slider has been added, allowing to adjust the difficulty of space combat;
  • Fixed an issue, where after entering the zone from the system map, all covers would be shown as destroyed;
  • Fixed an issue, where buttons “Continue game” and “Load game” would sometimes disappear in the main menu;
  • Added a link to the community survey in the main menu.

