Update 0.2.1aj for Rogue Trader beta is live!

Update 0.2.1aj is live!
Changelog (beware of possible spoilers below!):
- In some cases the additional portal in Commorragh Arena which allowed players to skip most of the Chapter 3 content, continued to appear - fixed;
- A new settings slider has been added, allowing to adjust the difficulty of space combat;
- Fixed an issue, where after entering the zone from the system map, all covers would be shown as destroyed;
- Fixed an issue, where buttons “Continue game” and “Load game” would sometimes disappear in the main menu;
- Added a link to the community survey in the main menu.
Changed files in this update