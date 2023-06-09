 Skip to content

VTuber Maker update for 9 June 2023

The original avatar Koyuki is coming!

update content
-New avatar+1
Name：Kuyoki
Gender：Female
Age：18
Introduction
Koyuki was born in the season of cherry blossoms and grew up on the campus of the university, which is full of cherry blossoms. Every spring, she can play with kittens under the cherry tree.
This year is her first year at this university, and it is also her eighteenth birthday. It has always been her dream to be admitted to this university. Growing up on this campus since she was a child, she is full of love for this campus and everything in this city. But it's her first year living here as a student at the university, and she can't wait for new opportunities to learn and grow. I also look forward to making more like-minded friends.

Three view：

Contact information：
Discordhttps://discord.gg/CaxThpY

Reddithttps://www.reddit.com/r/Live3D/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/VTuber_Maker

Email: service@live3d.io

