 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Kingdom's Life update for 9 June 2023

The biggest update ever!

Share · View all patches · Build 11431710 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The biggest update is already available!

Everything has been redesigned in the game, from graphics to complex mechanics

New mechanics

A lot of new and redesigned game mechanics are waiting for you in the game: religious orders, production and orders, forms of government, reforms, new diplomacy, new troops and much more!

Collectible cards

Collectible cards have finally appeared! Form profile icons and get items!

Achievements

Achievements have been completely changed. Now you are waiting for a set of 32 brand new achievements.

Changed files in this update

Kingdom's Life Content Depot 1847601
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link