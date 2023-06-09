The biggest update ever!

The biggest update is already available!
Everything has been redesigned in the game, from graphics to complex mechanics
New mechanics
A lot of new and redesigned game mechanics are waiting for you in the game: religious orders, production and orders, forms of government, reforms, new diplomacy, new troops and much more!
Collectible cards
Collectible cards have finally appeared! Form profile icons and get items!
Achievements
Achievements have been completely changed. Now you are waiting for a set of 32 brand new achievements.
Changed files in this update