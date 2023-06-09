The biggest update ever!

Share · View all patches · Build 11431710 · Last edited 9 June 2023 – 11:09:20 UTC by Wendy

Everything has been redesigned in the game, from graphics to complex mechanics

New mechanics

A lot of new and redesigned game mechanics are waiting for you in the game: religious orders, production and orders, forms of government, reforms, new diplomacy, new troops and much more!

Collectible cards

Collectible cards have finally appeared! Form profile icons and get items!

Achievements

Achievements have been completely changed. Now you are waiting for a set of 32 brand new achievements.