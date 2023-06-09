Halfwish 090623 Patch Notes

Additions:

10 new emote lines added into game

Phase banner has an extra bit of copyrighting added for specific phase

New discord button added and a timer to show how long before scheduled playtest session (Friday 9pm GMT+8)

Power to now show a prompt after clicking once

There will now be card description appearing when you hover over the right elements in Player Information window (as long as the card is revealed)

Changes:

Splashscreen layout adjusted

Some formatting changes for the text that goes into the History tab

Size adjustment for presets in power selection screen

Reworked RecoveryRoll's logic to roll to 11 only after both players committed for showdown

Tutorial updated to show 3 more full card images to explain Strike, Block and Halfwish during points that makes sense to show them at

Bug Fixes:

Positions of the emote text bubbled fixed to not look weird with new character art

Fixed a bug that caused skywalker to break completely

Fixed a bug that caused pinpoint's UI to be clickable even after selecting a choice

Fixed a bug that caused Rooftop Sanctuary to not give a point to the winner

Fixed a bug that caused crumbling ruins to not deal damage after turn 3

Fixed a bug that allowed assassin's passive to carry over rounds

Fixed a bug that made Icebeam not work as intended ( Rerollable even when frozen and not rerolling when Frozen status is over)

Fixed a bug that caused DV Pulsing to be ? when a number is already seenable

Fixed a bug that caused Upgraded cards to be seenable even when hidden via inspecting card profiles

Fixed a bug that resetted the timer on upgrading when reselecting an upgrade

Fixed a bug that made challenging strike not adding +1 strike

Fixed a bug that allowed some cards to be untransformable

Fixed a bug that made Corrosive Blast not have first strike

Fixed a bug that allowed Taunt to be activated more than once

Fixed a bug that caused AI to have missing cards in hand