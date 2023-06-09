Halfwish 090623 Patch Notes

-
Additions:
10 new emote lines added into game
Phase banner has an extra bit of copyrighting added for specific phase
New discord button added and a timer to show how long before scheduled playtest session (Friday 9pm GMT+8)
Power to now show a prompt after clicking once
There will now be card description appearing when you hover over the right elements in Player Information window (as long as the card is revealed)
Changes:
Splashscreen layout adjusted
Some formatting changes for the text that goes into the History tab
Size adjustment for presets in power selection screen
Reworked RecoveryRoll's logic to roll to 11 only after both players committed for showdown
Tutorial updated to show 3 more full card images to explain Strike, Block and Halfwish during points that makes sense to show them at
Bug Fixes:
Positions of the emote text bubbled fixed to not look weird with new character art
Fixed a bug that caused skywalker to break completely
Fixed a bug that caused pinpoint's UI to be clickable even after selecting a choice
Fixed a bug that caused Rooftop Sanctuary to not give a point to the winner
Fixed a bug that caused crumbling ruins to not deal damage after turn 3
Fixed a bug that allowed assassin's passive to carry over rounds
Fixed a bug that made Icebeam not work as intended ( Rerollable even when frozen and not rerolling when Frozen status is over)
Fixed a bug that caused DV Pulsing to be ? when a number is already seenable
Fixed a bug that caused Upgraded cards to be seenable even when hidden via inspecting card profiles
Fixed a bug that resetted the timer on upgrading when reselecting an upgrade
Fixed a bug that made challenging strike not adding +1 strike
Fixed a bug that allowed some cards to be untransformable
Fixed a bug that made Corrosive Blast not have first strike
Fixed a bug that allowed Taunt to be activated more than once
Fixed a bug that caused AI to have missing cards in hand
Fixed a bug that let a player commit the wrong played card when swapping between Played card brackets
Halfwish Playtest update for 9 June 2023
