Halfwish Playtest update for 9 June 2023

Halfwish 090623 Patch Notes

Halfwish 090623 Patch Notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Additions:

  • 10 new emote lines added into game

  • Phase banner has an extra bit of copyrighting added for specific phase

  • New discord button added and a timer to show how long before scheduled playtest session (Friday 9pm GMT+8)

  • Power to now show a prompt after clicking once

  • There will now be card description appearing when you hover over the right elements in Player Information window (as long as the card is revealed)

  • Changes:

  • Splashscreen layout adjusted

  • Some formatting changes for the text that goes into the History tab

  • Size adjustment for presets in power selection screen

  • Reworked RecoveryRoll's logic to roll to 11 only after both players committed for showdown

  • Tutorial updated to show 3 more full card images to explain Strike, Block and Halfwish during points that makes sense to show them at

  • Bug Fixes:

  • Positions of the emote text bubbled fixed to not look weird with new character art

  • Fixed a bug that caused skywalker to break completely

  • Fixed a bug that caused pinpoint's UI to be clickable even after selecting a choice

  • Fixed a bug that caused Rooftop Sanctuary to not give a point to the winner

  • Fixed a bug that caused crumbling ruins to not deal damage after turn 3

  • Fixed a bug that allowed assassin's passive to carry over rounds

  • Fixed a bug that made Icebeam not work as intended ( Rerollable even when frozen and not rerolling when Frozen status is over)

  • Fixed a bug that caused DV Pulsing to be ? when a number is already seenable

  • Fixed a bug that caused Upgraded cards to be seenable even when hidden via inspecting card profiles

  • Fixed a bug that resetted the timer on upgrading when reselecting an upgrade

  • Fixed a bug that made challenging strike not adding +1 strike

  • Fixed a bug that allowed some cards to be untransformable

  • Fixed a bug that made Corrosive Blast not have first strike

  • Fixed a bug that allowed Taunt to be activated more than once

  • Fixed a bug that caused AI to have missing cards in hand

  • Fixed a bug that let a player commit the wrong played card when swapping between Played card brackets

