House Builder update for 9 June 2023

Drink some coffee

Last edited by Wendy

Any coffee drinkers out here?

Two days ago from Dreamway Games released a coffee shop simulation game Espresso Tycoon!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1543280/Espresso_Tycoon/

For our fans, we have prepared a bundle

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/32988/Espresso_with_House_Builder/

Espresso Tycoon - a coffee shop simulator. Create your brand, decorate the coffee shop, manage your employees, and take care of your customers. Use the 3D coffee editor to create coffee recipes, order supplies, and collect rating points. Build the whole coffee business and complete all the missions!

Have a drink, relax, and play.
FreeMind team.

PS. If you are interested in playing for free. On 19th of June, 2023 4 FreeMind games will have a new free demo.

➡️ Restaurant Builder
➡️ Project Aurora
➡️ Pool Cleaning Simulator
➡️ Medieval Machines Builder

